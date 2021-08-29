Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,245 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Nutrien worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Nutrien by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC increased their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $61.28 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

