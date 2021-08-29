Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NAZ opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.