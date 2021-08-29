Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NKG opened at $13.84 on Friday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $14.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.