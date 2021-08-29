O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

