O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,339 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Graco by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of GGG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 507,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.84. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.