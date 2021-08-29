O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 386 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after acquiring an additional 502,033 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.84. 549,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.