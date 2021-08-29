O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 348.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,824. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

