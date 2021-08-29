O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 64,749 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,749 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,775 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after purchasing an additional 426,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,987,076. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Benchmark lowered their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

