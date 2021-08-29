O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 375.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 9.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,618,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,212. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

