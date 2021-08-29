O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,686 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 321,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,689. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

