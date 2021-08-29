O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Etsy by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,055,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,748,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,715.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $2.19 on Friday, hitting $210.40. 2,029,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

