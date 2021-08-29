O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 900 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Watsco by 64.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

WSO stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.10. The stock had a trading volume of 84,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $281.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.