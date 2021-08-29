O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $461.28. 1,364,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,660. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $463.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $388.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

