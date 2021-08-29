O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,158,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,719,000 after purchasing an additional 146,124 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,264 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.