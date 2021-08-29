O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of National HealthCare worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National HealthCare by 303.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National HealthCare by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

NHC stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.26. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $79.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

