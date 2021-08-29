O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Flowers Foods worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after buying an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,192. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

