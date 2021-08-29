O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 1,604,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

