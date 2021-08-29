O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 238.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 6.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LANC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.83. The company had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $162.53 and a 52-week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.