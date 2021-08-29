O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.25.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,618 shares of company stock valued at $34,498,301 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $7.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $494.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $496.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $419.14.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

