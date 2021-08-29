O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the first quarter worth $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after purchasing an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after purchasing an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 24.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 901,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,308,000 after purchasing an additional 174,315 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.56. 290,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

