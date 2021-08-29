O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,492 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 288,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $104.46.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

