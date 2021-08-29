O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total transaction of $1,926,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,554,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,484,673. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.64.

Shares of TECH traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,226,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $504.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.41. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

