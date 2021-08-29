O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Zendesk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $1,558,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 112.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,938. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.21. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.90.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $100,853.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,469,848.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,972 shares of company stock worth $23,509,101. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

