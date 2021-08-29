O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,647. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,405.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.