O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $946,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $484.70. 209,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,009. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $490.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

