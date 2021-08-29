O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,080 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth $38,773,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. 25,435,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,910,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

