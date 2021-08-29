O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,412. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

