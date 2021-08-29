O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,481,000 after acquiring an additional 950,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,278,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,780,000 after purchasing an additional 171,343 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,807,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,578,000 after buying an additional 195,605 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,508,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,175. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

