O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,228 shares during the period. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.12. The company had a trading volume of 563,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 3.11. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.80.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

