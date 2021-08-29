O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,289 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 981.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEAM. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Atlassian stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.34. 651,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,625. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.17. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $164.16 and a 52 week high of $359.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

