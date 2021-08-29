O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.24. The stock had a trading volume of 203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.