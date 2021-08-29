O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,926. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

