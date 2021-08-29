O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 3,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $329,827.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

DLB stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.00. 329,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,513. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.63. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

