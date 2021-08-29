O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 41,107 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IPG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

