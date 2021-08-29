O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $5.93 on Friday, hitting $316.06. The company had a trading volume of 891,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $317.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.19.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

