Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $2.00 on Top Exchanges

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00004102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $7.43 million and $223,199.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

