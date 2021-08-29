OKB Price Tops $20.42 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.42 or 0.00041859 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $116.03 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKB has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

