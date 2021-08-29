Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Omnicell makes up 2.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.74% of Omnicell worth $48,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.71. The stock had a trading volume of 308,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,560. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

