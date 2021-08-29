Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10,630.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,839. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.