ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of ON Semiconductor worth $37,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after buying an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after buying an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after buying an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 5,598,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,461,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

