Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.36% of Onto Innovation worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,720 shares of company stock worth $7,645,359 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.87. 403,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

