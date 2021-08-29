OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Short Interest Up 44.8% in August

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the July 29th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPBK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 25,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.70. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OP Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.