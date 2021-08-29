Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 999,266 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,059 shares during the period. Open Text comprises approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Open Text worth $50,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 194.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $244,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OTEX. TD Securities upped their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.48. 287,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.83. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

