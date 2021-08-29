Opium Price Reaches $2.42 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Opium has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $104.56 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opium has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00004952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

