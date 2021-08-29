Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24,386 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

