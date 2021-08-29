Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,362 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 110.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $778,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

