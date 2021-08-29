Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,523 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

