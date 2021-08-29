Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $153.08 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.03.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 22,157 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $3,325,100.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Truist reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen raised Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

