Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPO. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.86. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

