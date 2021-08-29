Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 385.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 210,232 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a P/E/G ratio of 93.91 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

